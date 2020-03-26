STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Hima Das donates one month's salary to Assam's COVID-19 relief fund

She joined the likes of shuttler PV Sindhu, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and wrestler Bajrang Punia, who have also contributed their bit for the cause.

Published: 26th March 2020 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

Hima Das will be part of women’s and mixed relay teams, according to AFI.

Hima Das will be part of women’s and mixed relay teams, according to AFI.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ace Indian sprinter Hima Das on Thursday pledged to donate her one month's salary to Assam government's coronavirus relief fund.

"Friends it's high time to stand together & support people who need us. I am contributing 1 month of my salary to Assam Govt. in Assam Arogya Nidhi Account made to safeguard the health of people in the wake of Covid-19. @narendramodi @sarbanandsonwal @KirenRijiju @himantabiswa," Das tweeted.

She joined the likes of shuttler PV Sindhu, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and wrestler Bajrang Punia, who have also contributed their bit for the cause.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 694. 16 deaths have taken place so far.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hima Das relief fund Assam Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp