STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Praggnanandhaa making most of indoor stint with online chess during coronavirus lockdown

Chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa is one of the players using the online platform to beat boredom and keep in touch with the game.

Published: 27th March 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Chess

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At a time the whole country is under lockdown, chess is one of the few sports that can be played online. Many players keep in touch with their counterparts over the internet. They share games, views and ideas. Chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa is one of the players using the online platform to beat boredom and keep in touch with the game. Chessbase India organised the First Saturday Online blitz 3+0 tournament on March 21 which Praggu won.

The next leg of the tournament will be held on March 28. “I won the first blitz online tournament organised by Chessbase India. About 191 players took part in the tournament. The organisers are conducting five tournaments. The player who scores more points will win the overall title. I won the first tournament and I got 10 Grand Prix points. I will be also be playing the next four tournaments,’’ Praggu told this daily.

COVID-19 LIVE | India's death toll reaches 18 as Maharashtra woman succumbs

In times of lockdown, having a sister who can play chess is a blessing in disguise. “During these times (curfew) having a sister like Vaishali who can play chess is a boon. I play with my sister regularly every day. This keeps me occupied,’’ said the fourth-youngest GM. The 14-year old practices regularly and allots time for studies too. This routine has helped him utilise his time despite being confined to his house. “Normally I play and learn chess or read (online) about the game for about five to six hours. I spend quality time on my studies too. So this routine has kept me going,’’ revealed the youngster.

R Praggnanandhaa

Has the lockdown made miss his coaching classes? “Chess is one sport that can be played and followed from anywhere in the world. I undergo online chess class with our coach RB Ramesh at Chess Gurukul. During this lockdown period, it is preferable to have online classes. I also followed the Candidates tournament till it was stopped,’’ revealed Praggu.

Praggu plays with his sister, chats with his parents and watches movies to unwind. “To relax, I watch movies. There is no favourite here as such I watch all movies. But I relish watching actor Vadivelu comedy,’’ said the shy youngster. Ramesh Babu, Praggu’s father, is happy that his children are chess players.

“During these difficult times, it is difficult to keep the children engaged. With no school and instructions to not let them out of the house, I find that many parents are struggling to keep their children engaged. I have no such problem as both of them are glued to chess,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
R Praggnanandhaa Chess coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp