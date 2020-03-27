Sports Authority of India to host live Facebook sessions during coronavirus lockdown

By Express News Service

Deprived of your usual sports fix thanks to all sporting events being put off by the coronavirus outbreak? The Sports Authority of India may be able to help alleviate your boredom. Starting Friday, SAI’s Facebook host an interactive session with experts from the sports industry to on a number of topics.

“I invite all of you to a first-time initiative, in which experts from the field of sports management & sports science will be live on SAI’s Facebook page. The first of 25 experts begins tomorrow, March 27, 2020, 11 am onwards. Join the live session and interact with the experts!” Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

I invite all of you to a first-time initiative, in which experts from the field of sports management & sports science will be LIVE on SAI's Facebook page. The first of 25 experts begins tomorrow, March 27, 2020, 11am onwards. Join the live session and interact with the experts! pic.twitter.com/MSAKaiRYrI — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 26, 2020

The first of these sessions will be on Friday morning with sports scientist Nikhil Lathey on the topic ‘training in times of coronavirus.' On Saturday, nutritionist Ryan Fernando will host a session on nutritional requirements for athletes during coronavirus while on Sunday, badminton national coach Pullela Gopichand will host a session on ‘sports and physical literacy’.