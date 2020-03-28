STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Good samaritans, Olympian pugilists Akhil Kumar and brother Jitender Kumar

Despite working day and night to ensure there is no breakdown in law and order at their places of posting, the two Olympian pugilists and some friends came together to form a WhatsApp group.

Published: 28th March 2020 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

For representational purpose. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Akhil Kumar is an ACP with the Haryana Police in Gurugram. Some 50-odd km away lives his brother Jitender Kumar, who is a DSP. When Akhil decided to form a small group for a cause, it was only natural that he looked to his brother for assistance.

Despite working day and night to ensure there is no breakdown in law and order at their places of posting, the two Olympian pugilists and some friends came together to form a WhatsApp group called Naya Savera. “Two of my friends and I were sitting together yesterday (Thursday) evening after work and thinking how we could contribute to help the poor and needy,” Akhil said from Gurugram. Initially, he started the group with just a few close friends like Jitender, Manoj and Bhupinder before contacting some friends from Sanatan Dharam Sanskrit Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Bhiwani.

“First, three of our friends put together Rs 15,000 and then we collected around Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000. With that money, we bought biscuits for labourers who are on foot and hand sanitisers. Dry food is always good while traveling.”Akhil, who celebrated his birthday on Friday, felt this was perhaps one of his more memorable ones. “It’s a mixed feeling,” said the 2006 Commonwealth Games gold medallist. “There is so much gloom and at the same time, doing something more for the society gives that bit of satisfaction.” His family is in Hisar right now.

“I am on night duty,” Jitender said. His shift starts from seven in the evening and goes on till seven in the morning. “We have to perform this. My wife and I know there are risks but we are policemen, so we cannot think about that. When we go out, we don’t think about ourselves but others, the citizens, who rely on us.”

