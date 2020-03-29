COVID-19: Athletics Federation of India to prepare new domestic calendar for senior athletes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Planning Committee of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has decided to prepare a new domestic calendar for senior athletes as most of the international competitions including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The committee will prepare a new competition calendar as well as a fresh training programme for national campers after discussions with coaches and foreign experts.

"Under the new circumstances and postponement of the Olympic Games, the complete domestic calendar of the year 2020 needs to be changed, especially, the senior competitions. Besides competitions, we have also asked coaches to start reworking on their training programs," AFI President Adille J Sumariwalla said in a statement.

Earlier, the AFI had to postpone its season opener Indian Grand Prix (IGP) series which was slated to take place in March as well as Federation Cup (Seniors) which was to be held from 10-13 April 2020 in Patiala.

The total confirmed coronavirus cases in India has crossed 1,000 and 26 people have died, as of Sunday.