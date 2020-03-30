Online classes for elite boxers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: During the lockdown, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is looking to make the most of technology. As reported by this newspaper, coaches and support staff will provide online classes to elite pugilists beginning Monday. BFI has confirmed that the coaches and support staff, including the doctors and physios, will be in touch with all Olympic-bound boxers every day for at least an hour.

The aim is to keep boxers motivated and help them with their training, nutrition and mental well-being. RK Sacheti, BFI executive director, said president Ajay Singh had a very candid interaction with the athletes on Sunday and asked them to follow the routine meticulously. “They are now at home and all boxers may not be having big places on their residential premises, so this online training will be important,” Sacheti told this newspaper from New Delhi.