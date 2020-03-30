STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Online classes for elite boxers

BFI has confirmed that the coaches and support staff, including the doctors and physios, will be in touch with all Olympic-bound boxers every day for at least an hour. 

Published: 30th March 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: During the lockdown, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is looking to make the most of technology. As reported by this newspaper, coaches and support staff will provide online classes to elite pugilists beginning Monday. BFI has confirmed that the coaches and support staff, including the doctors and physios, will be in touch with all Olympic-bound boxers every day for at least an hour. 

The aim is to keep boxers motivated and help them with their training, nutrition and mental well-being. RK Sacheti, BFI executive director, said president Ajay Singh had a very candid interaction with the athletes on Sunday and asked them to follow the routine meticulously. “They are now at home and all boxers may not be having big places on their residential premises, so this online training will be important,” Sacheti told this newspaper from New Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Boxing Federation of India
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp