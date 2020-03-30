STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Pakistani squash great Azam Khan dies of coronavirus in London

Younger brother of the legendary Hashim Khan, Azam is widely regarded as one the best squash players in the world.

Published: 30th March 2020 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

Squash

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistani squash great Azam Khan has died of coronavirus in London, his family said.

Azam, who won the British Open title successively between 1959 and 1961, had tasted positive for COVID-19 last week and died at London's Ealing Hospital on Saturday.

He was 95.

Younger brother of the legendary Hashim Khan, Azam is widely regarded as one the best squash players in the world.

He left playing due to an Achilles tendon injury and the tragic death of his 14-year old son in 1962.

Even though he recovered from his injury two years later, Azam said he could not get over the death of his son.

Born at Nawakille, a small village outside Peshawar, which is known for producing squash world champions like brothers Jahangir and Jansher Khan.

Azam had settled in the UK in 1956.

He had also won the most important hardball tournament, the US Open, for the first time in 1962 before injury struck him and his son died.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Azam Khan Azam Khan squash COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp