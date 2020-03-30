STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shooter Manu Bhaker donates Rs one lakh for fight against COVID-19

The 18-year-old, who is a Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics champion, belongs to Jhajjar district in the state.

Published: 30th March 2020 11:17 AM

Ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker has plegded to donate a sum of Rs one lakh in fight against coronavirus pandemic. Bhaker has donated the amount to Haryana relief fund set up for COVID-19 patients.

"This is the time when only the lives of the people of the country matter and all of us will have to do what we can to save them. I contribute 1 lakh rupees to the Haryana Corona Cares Fund by myself and hope that you all too support the country in this hour of disaster by contributing something from the other side," she tweeted.

The shooter also urged everyone to be supportive during the crisis that the country is going through amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Various athletes, along with other sportspersons, have come forward to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ | In-house range & mom’s food keep Manu Bhaker going

Sprinter Hima Das has pledged to donate her one month's salary to Assam's COVID-19 relief fund.

Shuttler P.V. Sindhu has also donated a sum of Rs 10 lakh to combat the spread of coronavirus. Sindhu has donated Rs 5 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds in fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who works as an OSD in Railways, has already donated his six months' salary to Haryana coronavirus relief fund.

Tennis player Sania Mirza has also stepped forward to raise money to provide food and other basic necessities for the daily wage workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 33,000 lives across the world.

Over 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in India while 27 people have lost their lives.

