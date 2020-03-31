Will be a level playing field: Narinder Batra

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The new dates of the deferred Tokyo 2020 Olympics will not give any athlete or nation an advantage. According to the Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra, it will give a level-playing field for everyone.

“Everyone is affected by the coronavirus outbreak and every country is facing a crisis so when the Games are hosted, I don’t think anybody would have an advantage,” he said. “It will be a level playing field for everyone.”

Batra also said that the dates had not been chosen randomly but all stakeholders were consulted before finalising. Batra, who is also an International Olympic Committee member, happened to be part of the discussions involving National Olympic Committees (NOCs), international sports federations (ISFs) and other stakeholders.

“The dates are a surprise because the IOC has been in touch and has been discussing the best possible time to host the Games with all of us,” said Batra. “I have been part of their meetings. They have consulted all stakeholders – the NOCs, ISFs, the Tokyo Games Organising Committee, the Japan government, sponsors, etc to finalise the dates,” he added.

There were speculations that the Games could be held during the Cherry Blossom season in spring, but Batra said he never heard of that. “The IOC has communicated these dates to us and I don’t know about any other dates,” he said.

IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta felt it would give India an opportunity to send a few more athletes. “We can prepare well and hopefully we will be able to send more athletes and give ourselves a chance to win more medals,” he said. “I welcome the decision of the IOC and we will work towards making the Games a success.”

Athletes, who have already qualified, will also be relieved with the announcement of the new dates.