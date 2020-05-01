STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nobody wants to cancel NBA season, says LeBron James

James stated he and his team are ready to play and finish off the season as soon as it is safe to come out on the court again.

LeBron James ( Photo| AFP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James has rubbished reports of executives and agents wanting the NBA season to be cancelled in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

It was being reported that NBA staff and player agents wanted to do away with the season which has been put on hold since March 11.

"Saw reports about execs (executives) and agents wanting to cancel season?? That's absolutely not true. Nobody I know saying anything like that," James tweeted.

"I am ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be cancelling anything," he added.

Liverpool footballer Virgil can Dijk took note of the post from James and replied with a strength/power emoji. He seemingly agreed with James' suggestion that the NBA season shouldn't be cancelled.

Van Dijk's Liverpool themselves were within touching distance of their first-ever Premier League title when the season was stopped abruptly due to the outbreak of coronavirus last month.

Netherlands, Belgium and France have called off their respective football seasons, however, reports suggest that football associations are going ahead with their plans of restarting respective leagues in England, Spain and Italy in June.

