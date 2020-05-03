STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Foreign coach by her side, wrestler Divya Kakran targets Tokyo cut

Divya Kakran, who competes in the 68kg weight category, however, acted promptly to ensure she stayed near her foreign coach.

Published: 03rd May 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Divya Kakran (R) acted just in time to be with coach before lockdown.

Divya Kakran (R) acted just in time to be with coach before lockdown.

By Firoz Mizra
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Divya  Kakran won all her four bouts in the round-robin format to win gold in the Asian Championships in February. It was a special occasion both for the country and the wrestler.

The gold was India’s second in the history of the meet since the introduction of women’s wrestling in 1996. It was also Divya’s first top class display after a lean patch of around six months.

The win must have boosted the 22-year-old confidence for the Olympic Qualifier but the coronavirus pandemic played spoilsport. The subsequent lockdown restricted athletes’ movements, impacting their training schedule to a great extent.

Kakran, who competes in the 68kg weight category, however, acted promptly to ensure she stayed near her foreign coach. “The lockdown was imminent and I decided to move closer to my foreign coach Vladimir Mestvirishvili a few days before the government’s decision. I rented a place in his locality in the national capital.

The move means I can train under his guidance every day,” the Delhi wrestler told this daily. Kakran has been training under the Georgian coach since 2017.

The former India’s foreign coach decided to stay back even as others left the country in the wake of the outbreak. “Despite working out twice a day, I can only do 60 per cent of what I used to do in normal days. But then, it’s always better to do something than doing nothing,” the woman grappler added. Mat practice means a lot to any wrestler and Kakran is missing it as she cannot indulge in bouts even with her sparring partner.

“My sparring partner is with me but it is not possible to have bouts with her. It’s worrisome but then you cannot do anything as the priority is to deal with the disease, which has claimed so many lives across the globe. But I am doing a lot of physical exercises including power training. Forty days is a long period and I hope normalcy returns soon.”

Postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, however, has given the wrestler hopes. “Now we have a year to get back to the shape. Once the lockdown is lifted, I can train with more intensity to ensure I give my best in the Olympic qualifier to make the cut,” she concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Divya  Kakran
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp