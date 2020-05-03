Former two-time world champ Maria Irudayam rues lack of sponsorship in carrom

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former two-time world carrom champion and mentor of the Indian team, A Maria Irudayam, believes playing the game is one of the best ways to relieve stress during the lockdown.

Carrom as a sport is popular in the country, but has not grown like other indoor sports due to lack of sponsorship.

“Carrom has always been one of the favourite indoor games. The involvement of four members of a family makes it popular. Also, it’s not a complex game to play,’’ said Maria, the first carrom player to receive the Arjuna award.

Indians have been doing well in the sport and the current world champion is Prashanth More. The Indian team won all the top awards in men’s and women’s singles at the International Carrom Federation Cup in Pune last year.

“Along with players from Tamil Nadu, those from Maharashtra have also been performing well. International Federation Cup winner Irshad Ahmed of Nagpur and Zaheer Pasha of Karnataka are some of the top players in the country,” said Maria.

The nine-time former national champion, who is also secretary of the Chennai District Carrom Association, says that the structure is good, but lack of funding is a perennial hindrance.

“Sponsorship is the main problem. Aspirants in any game require a good sponsor and exposure to attract attention. Unfortunately, not all games are treated equally in our country. Sports quota appointments should be regularised in carrom. Inclusion in the National Games and university games will increase the game’s popularity,’’ opined Maria.

Pursuing carrom is not a meaningless activity, considering that players get jobs if they do well. That way, there is motivation for youngsters.

“Institutions like Indian Oil, ONGC, Air India, LIC, RBI, Income Tax, Customs and other organisations handling audit, defence accounts, postal services have been employing carrom players who perform at the national level,’’ Maria informed. He said that about half a dozen tournaments are planned once the lockdown is lifted and sports activities resume.

“Health and safety is important during these troubling times. Once the government gives permission to conduct sporting events, a number of tournaments are lined up for action. Some of the events will have to be rescheduled. That’s it.”

When not involved with carrom, the 64-year-old is occupied with other pastimes. “I play carrom with my sons and this keeps me occupied. Other than that, I fancy pigeon racing. Feeding and taking care of them takes up most of my time and I enjoy it.’’