STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Former two-time world champ Maria Irudayam rues lack of sponsorship in carrom

Carrom as a sport is popular in the country, but has not grown like other indoor sports due to lack of sponsorship.

Published: 03rd May 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

A Maria Irudayam feels inclusion of carrom in National Games and university games could lift the sport.

A Maria Irudayam feels inclusion of carrom in National Games and university games could lift the sport.

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Former two-time world carrom champion and mentor of the Indian team, A Maria Irudayam, believes playing the game is one of the best ways to relieve stress during the lockdown.

Carrom as a sport is popular in the country, but has not grown like other indoor sports due to lack of sponsorship.

“Carrom has always been one of the favourite indoor games. The involvement of four members of a family makes it popular. Also, it’s not a complex game to play,’’ said Maria, the first carrom player to receive the Arjuna award.

Indians have been doing well in the sport and the current world champion is Prashanth More. The Indian team won all the top awards in men’s and women’s singles at the International Carrom Federation Cup in Pune last year.

“Along with players from Tamil Nadu, those from Maharashtra have also been performing well. International Federation Cup winner Irshad Ahmed of Nagpur and Zaheer Pasha of Karnataka are some of the top players in the country,” said Maria.

The nine-time former national champion, who is also secretary of the Chennai District Carrom Association, says that the structure is good, but lack of funding is a perennial hindrance.

“Sponsorship is the main problem. Aspirants in any game require a good sponsor and exposure to attract attention. Unfortunately, not all games are treated equally in our country. Sports quota appointments should be regularised in carrom. Inclusion in the National Games and university games will increase the game’s popularity,’’ opined Maria.

Pursuing carrom is not a meaningless activity, considering that players get jobs if they do well. That way, there is motivation for youngsters.

“Institutions like Indian Oil, ONGC, Air India, LIC, RBI, Income Tax, Customs and other organisations handling audit, defence accounts, postal services have been employing carrom players who perform at the national level,’’ Maria informed. He said that about half a dozen tournaments are planned once the lockdown is lifted and sports activities resume.

“Health and safety is important during these troubling times. Once the government gives permission to conduct sporting events, a number of tournaments are lined up for action. Some of the events will have to be rescheduled. That’s it.”

When not involved with carrom, the 64-year-old is occupied with other pastimes. “I play carrom with my sons and this keeps me occupied. Other than that, I fancy pigeon racing. Feeding and taking care of them takes up most of my time and I enjoy it.’’

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maria Irudayam carrom
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp