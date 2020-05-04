STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

‘Pandemic a window for dope cheats’

Reedie talked about the creation of the world anti-doping body, and different aspects of fight against the use of illegal substances in sports.

Published: 04th May 2020 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Former WADA president and an IOC member Craig Reedie

Former WADA president and an IOC member Craig Reedie (File Photo| AP)

By Deepti Patwardhan
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Craig Reedie, former WADA president and an IOC member, said on Thursday that the worldwide lockdown may have given a window of opportunity to dope cheats.

During an online interaction with AIPS e-College, he said: "The testing programmes for all athletes have not come to a complete stop, but are in a much more limited level of activity. I have to be cynical and say that some people will cheat. The challenge is what needs to be done when this finishes, and when doping officials can get access to athletes."

Reedie talked about the creation of the world anti-doping body, and different aspects of fight against the use of illegal substances in sports."I think anybody who decides to cheat is taking the risk for a number of reasons," said Reedie, who was also instrumental in turning badminton into an Olympic sport.

"First of all, there is now a much greater degree of intelligence within WADA and other anti-doping organisations about where cheats come from, and other aspects. We are smarter than before, better in laboratory examinations. We have a comprehensive list of prohibited substances."

Having been closely linked with WADA ever since its establishment in 1999 following a doping scandal at Tour de France in the previous year, Reedie said that though the body was spending a lot more on enhancing its systems, there is still a lot of work to be done.

"We spend reasonable amounts of money — not as much as we should — on anti-doping research. The current system of analysing urine is time-consuming, complicated and expensive. We’ve made major improvements by introducing athlete biological passport (ABP). The blood-test system is better. In fact, it was hugely influential in stopping organised cheating in Russia."

The Englishman felt that the "ultimate solution" for curtailing doping in sports is by educating athletes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
WADA Doping Craig Reedie
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp