STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Chinese swimming star Sun Yang appeals against doping ban: Report

The three-time Olympic champion Sun Yang has previously seen two appeals rejected by the SFT before the CAS decision.

Published: 05th May 2020 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Disgraced Chinese swimming star Sun Yang

Disgraced Chinese swimming star Sun Yang (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LAUSANNE: Disgraced Chinese swimming star Sun Yang has lodged an appeal against his eight-year doping ban with the Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT), according to a report which has been confirmed to AFP by a source close to the case.

Sun, who also served a three-month doping suspension in 2014, was found guilty of refusing to give a doping sample and banned for eight years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in February, upholding an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against swimming's governing body FINA.

All decisions made by CAS can be appealed to the SFT.

Unless he is successful with the appeal, Sun will not be eligible for the Tokyo Games in 2021 and his career would be effectively over.

The SFT did not confirm the information, but according to the report, "a case file has been opened with a number attached to the 'Sun Yang Case'".

Sun remains suspended from competition during the appeal.

Magazine Swimming World reported on Monday that Sun's lawyers had filed the appeal with a day to spare on April 29.

The three-time Olympic champion has previously seen two appeals rejected by the SFT before the CAS decision.

A vial of Sun's own blood sample was smashed with a hammer during a testing session in 2018, but the swimmer was acquitted by FINA of anti-doping violations, agreeing that testers had failed to produce adequate identification.

But the ruling outraged WADA which took the matter to CAS, demanding a ban of between two and eight years for missing the out-of-competition test.

The Chinese Swimming Association (CSA) said after CAS announced Sun's ban that it supported the 28-year-old and encouraged Sun to "continue to safeguard his legitimate rights".

Sun has been widely criticised by other swimmers, with some rivals refusing to share a podium with him during the 2019 world championships.

Last month, WADA demanded answers after Sun was called up for national training for the Tokyo Olympics in an apparent breach of his ban.

The CSA said the notice naming Sun for the training was "invalid".

Sun has kept a low profile since he was banned.

The medals he won at last year's world championships, including two golds, remain on his list of honours after CAS said it could not retrospectively strip him of titles.

A lawyer for Sun said in February he would appeal.

"February 28, 2020 was a dark day. It shows the scene where evil defeats justice and power replaces self-evident truths," Beijing lawyer Zhang Qihuai said in a statement the day after CAS announced the swimmer's ban.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sun Yang Sun Yang doping ban Sun Yang ban
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp