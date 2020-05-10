Chess  Players’ Forum wants feud to end

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chess Players’ Forum (CPF) is among those taken aback by developments in the governing body of the game in the country.

The faction fight in All India Chess Federation (AICF) is going on regardless of the lockdown. Return of normalcy seems unlikely until elections are held. Launched in the last week of March, CPF is a registered body with around 80 players as members.

The process of having more members was stalled by the lockdown. Nevertheless, it has written to the sports ministry and world body FIDE to intervene and help in restoring order in the federation.

The forum maintains it is neutral as far as the AICF power tussle is concerned. However, it has among its office-bearers players who have taken a side.

The CPF vice-president Dibyendu Barua was a losing candidate in the Bengal Chess Association elections from the group opposing AICF president PR Venketrama Raja.

Managing committee members Abhijit Kunte and Neeraj Mishra are active functionaries of the faction headed by AICF secretary BS Chauhan (removal from the post disputed). Officials insist that the stand taken by individuals has nothing to do with the CPF’s stated position of being impartial.

“Personally, members can support who they want, but that has nothing to do with the forum’s stand of staying neutral. Players are affected by the situation in AICF. There is no clarity over renewal of player registration and the national championships. We want these issues resolved,” said CPF president Varugeese Koshy.

V Saravanan, secretary of CPF, explained that there was no faction feud in the AICF when they started working on the formation of this body.

“It began around June-July last year. At that time, there was no problem in the AICF and hence no question of anybody taking sides. We have absolutely no side to take in the forum with regards to the politics in AICF. None of our members will do that. We will have elections. Players can choose who they want.”

Barua and Mishra said they are entitled to their views on the central characters in the AICF drama, but it does not come in the way of how the players’ forum functions. Both feel that because its launch coincided with the fight in the federation, one should not think that the forum supports a particular side.

Not part of the decision-making process, players are contributors to the financial well being of the AICF. Close to 90,000 players pay an annual fee of `250 each.

The CPF wants the infighting to end for the sake of the players, considering that they will suffer if the problem is not solved after the lockdown.

“Going by documents released in public and what we hear from people involved, what’s happening in AICF is politics. Things are in a confusing state. It’s bad for the players because you need a federation. This crisis has to end and we have written to the government and FIDE,” said Saravanan.