Coronavirus impact: Swimming practice to enter uncharted waters

Federation submits US model to SAI, elite athletes to be preferred

Published: 15th May 2020 07:47 AM

By Indraneel Das
CHENNAI: Soon, swimmers have to wear their costumes to the pool and come back home to take shower instead of using the locker room. They have to reach and leave the facility as early as possible and wash their hands before entering the pool with soap or sanitiser and maintain a distance of at least six feet during practice. Chlorine content in water can be increased. There will be no equipment sharing, handshakes or high-fives. These are some of the guidelines that could be in place once swimmers return to practice.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has formed a committee headed by its executive director (Teams) Radhika Shreeman to frame standard operating procedures (SOPs) in consultation with Swimming Federation of India (SFI) for resumption of training in SAI facilities. The stakeholders had a meeting on Monday and SFI forwarded USA Swimming’s facility use plan (some of the points highlighted above) for modification after considering local restrictions and conditions.

“Unlike other sport, swimming is in water which is a different medium but pools across the world are more or less the same. The federation has submitted guidelines of USA Swimming to SAI for consideration,” said SFI executive director Virendra Nanavati. “The guidelines are prepared after intense study. However, we have to modify according to the conditions of a particular centre or venue. Utmost importance to social distancing and hygiene would be given in all pools according to state requirements.”

The American plan, too, highlights that, “safety precautions must remain in place in accordance with state requirements”. It also suggests that older swimmers should be brought back to pool first so that the younger ones follow.

The sports ministry is keen on resuming training for at least the elite athletes at various SAI centres. Swimming, however, is a unique sport in terms of coaching too. Most of the swimmers have personal coaches and are attached to certain venues. Most of the facilities are owned by municipal corporations or clubs. Until the states come up with plans to reopen pools, practice might not resume. Restarting camps will also depend on resumption of transport services across the country. Preference, as the ministry has been emphasising, would be given to elite athletes. “If SAI opens facilities suitable for resumption of practice, top swimmers and support staff will join the camp,” said Nanavati.

Training for other swimmers will depend on how states relax norms. It is expected that even when training resumes at other places, facilities would be open for select swimmers to avoid crowding. Medical checks could be mandatory for all swimmers who join camps. Anybody exhibiting symptoms will not be allowed inside the facility. Once SOPs are in place, athletes and coaches would be briefed. Experts feel this might become the new norm.

