STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Covid cover for boxing campers

Quarantine and no sparring or intense training initially in federation’s resumption SOP

Published: 16th May 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Boxing boxer bout

Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Boxers joining national coaching camps will be subjected to thorough medical checks. Those coming from green and orange zones would be asked to go on five-day self-quarantine, while those from red zones must take it for 14 days. No sparring and intense training during the initial period. COVID medical coverage to be introduced for boxers in the camp. Training should be in small groups of three or four. These are part of Boxing Federation of India’s (BFI) standard operating procedure (SOP) drafted for national camps.

The document titled ‘Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) And Guidelines For Boxing Federation Of India National Coaching Camps Due to COVID-19 Pandemic’ has been prepared by BFI in consultation with High Performance Director Santiago Nieva, foreign and national coaches, doctors and top BFI officials. This was submitted to the Sports Authority of India for consideration.Also, once a boxer joins a camp, he or she will not be allowed to leave until normalcy is restored. Preferably, the boxers should have single rooms with attached bathroom.

Since boxing is a contact sport, according to the SOP, sparring should not be part of regular practice for now. “High intensity workout to be discouraged till the situation normalises as high intensity training may give rise to relative immunosuppression window of 72 hrs where such athlete may be susceptible to viral and bacterial infections thus further suppressing the immune system (high risk of COVID-19 from aerosol/environment),” the document said. The BFI also believes that “emergency medical services and diagnostic facilities should be readily available near the training facility”.

The boxers will have to use personal equipment to avoid cross contact.The strength of the camps would be less to begin with and preference will be given to those who have qualified or are likely to qualify for Olympics 2021. As of now, there is no clarity on the resumption of camps. All boxers are at home due to lockdown and will be able to travel only after transport services are restored. It needs to be seen where the BFI conducts its national camps. Before the lockdown, the men’s team was practising in Patiala and the women in New Delhi, which has a staggering number of positive cases.     

BFI executive director RK Sacheti said they considered various factors and risk management while preparing the SOP. “Of course the final SOP would depend on local/state restrictions after considering risk assessment,” said Sacheti. “We tried to give a comprehensive plan keeping in mind the health of athletes and support staff. Everything will depend on government directives.”

National camp guidelines

All boxers coming to camp to be tested at entrance of centre; self quarantine for 5 days if coming from orange/green zones and 14 days if from red zone.
Dedicated quarantine centre for all campers who are symptomatic and/or those who test positive.
Single accommodation with attached bathroom.
Intensive workouts to be discouraged indefinitely as it may give rise to relative immunosuppression window of 72 where athletes may be susceptible to viral and bacterial infections.
Training to be initiated in small groups of 3-4.
Special COVID-19 insurance cover for all campers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 BFI Indian boxers Boxing
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp