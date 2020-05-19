STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dutee Chand back on track chasing Tokyo goal

While entering Kalinga Stadium, opened after Ministry of Home Affairs permitted the same, Dutee was soaking in the feel of the stadium in her homecoming of sorts.

Published: 19th May 2020 08:33 AM

Dutee Chand (L) and Amiya Kumar Mallick at Kalinga Stadium on Monday | express

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The long wait is finally over for Dutee Chand. The sprinter was back on track on Monday after almost two months under lockdown. While entering Kalinga Stadium, opened after Ministry of Home Affairs permitted the same, Dutee was soaking in the feel of the stadium in her homecoming of sorts.

Dutee, whose personal best in 100m is 11.22s, is intent on making up lost time. “I have to follow my new schedule formulated by coach Ramesh sir (N Ramesh). I want to get back into soon. I’m in touch with my coach over phone and with his guidance, I’m preparing myself for Olympics,” said Dutee, who is without her coaching staff.  The Tokyo cut-off for 100m is 11.15s.And this development comes with major precautions in place. “We are following the norms of social distancing and also using hand wash before entering and leaving the stadium,” Dutee said.

The fastest man in the country, Amiya Kumar Mallick, was back in business too. “I’m back on track with the target to touch Olympic qualification timing. If God is kind, I will try my best to make every Indian proud.” The 27-year-old, whose personal best is 10.26s, has to lower it to 10.05s for Tokyo.

Odisha Sports and Youth Services Department director Vineel Krishna said that the stadium will be open only for certain athletes. “Spectators won’t be allowed. Government guidelines have to be followed during practice.”

“Sports hostel students were relieved in March. The swimming pool and the gym will remain closed until further notice.  Priority will be given to disciplines from which athletes have already qualified for Olympics or are on the verge.”

