In Spain for 3 months, Takeme Sarkar to return home

Ayantan Chowdhury

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finally, good news for Takeme Sarkar, who has been stuck in Malaga since India imposed its lockdown. The Indian Embassy in Spain got in touch with the India No 14, informing her that May 31 is the tentative date for her return. The Siliguri paddler’s parents were overjoyed on hearing the news. But Takeme is still faced with monetary hurdles.

“My mother was crying over the phone. I was really tense for the last couple of days. Finally, I got this news late last night. I’m in the process of arranging funds,” the Hotel Patria Chica Museo Priego Tm player told this daily from Malaga.

Her initial flight to Spain cost 300 euros. But the return trip is going to cost 632 euros. “I’m currently out of money. But the club has stepped forward. I will pay them back once I reach home. I will have to spend 14 days at a quarantine centre in New Delhi, for which I will pay myself,” the 28-year-old explained.

Takeme said she’s indebted to the club and the locals who helped her out since her arrival in Malaga on February 25.