Athletics federation urges SAI to allow resumption of training at the earliest

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has made a representation to Sports Authority of India (SAI) requesting the body to allow athletes to resume training.

In a letter addressed to SAI DG, a copy of which is with The New Indian Express, AFI president Adille J Sumariwalla wrote, "Athletes are ready and need to start their workout at the earliest. Your cooperation will enable them to achieve high performances. I would also like to inform you that even in the normal course, no athlete ever stopped training for such a long time. Therefore, it is once again requested to take up this issue with authorities to allow training."

Athletes who are staying in camps have already been briefed about various training protocols in place during the coronavirus pandemic, which Sumariwalla stressed upon in his letter.

"As this lockdown 4.0 has commenced from yesterday (Monday), as per the notification, stadiums and sports complexes have been opened with spectators. Our athletes are staying in camps in the protected environment and have been briefed about the protocol to be followed once the training starts."