STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Athletics federation urges SAI to allow resumption of training at the earliest

Athletes who are staying in camps have already been briefed about various training protocols in place during the coronavirus pandemic, which AFI president Sumariwalla stressed upon in his letter

Published: 22nd May 2020 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

After curfew on Sunday, the athletes will resume isolated training starting Monday

Representational image. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has made a representation to Sports Authority of India (SAI) requesting the body to allow athletes to resume training.

In a letter addressed to SAI DG, a copy of which is with The New Indian Express, AFI president Adille J Sumariwalla wrote, "Athletes are ready and need to start their workout at the earliest. Your cooperation will enable them to achieve high performances. I would also like to inform you that even in the normal course, no athlete ever stopped training for such a long time. Therefore, it is once again requested to take up this issue with authorities to allow training."

Athletes who are staying in camps have already been briefed about various training protocols in place during the coronavirus pandemic, which Sumariwalla stressed upon in his letter.

"As this lockdown 4.0 has commenced from yesterday (Monday), as per the notification, stadiums and sports complexes have been opened with spectators. Our athletes are staying in camps in the protected environment and have been briefed about the protocol to be followed once the training starts."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sports Authority of India Athletics
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp