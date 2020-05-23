STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Gaming to steering: 16-year-old Amith Kutty on the fast track  

India's first Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan has partnered with eSports organisation Ultimate E, founded by racers Aditya Patel and Arman Ebrahim, to help gamers make the transition.

Published: 23rd May 2020 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Last year, Narain Karthikeyan competed in the SuperGT series in Japan, switching from a career driving single-seater race cars that helped him build his fame and fortune.

Narain Karthikeyan. (File Photo | EPS)

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Are you really good at racing simulations? If yes, there's a chance you might get a shot to prove your speed in a real racing car.

India's first Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan has partnered with eSports organisation Ultimate E, founded by racers Aditya Patel and Arman Ebrahim, to help gamers make the transition from virtual to real-life racing. As a first step, Narain's NK Racing Academy will sign up Chennai's 16-year-old Amith Kutty, who has been excelling at various virtual racing leagues.

"In the first edition of this collaboration, we have decided to sign up Amith Kutty who has excelled in multiple eSports leagues and has easily come on top as the fastest gamer in India. Amith will be testing for NK Racing Academy in our karting programme in the near future once the lockdown is lifted where the academy will evaluate his capabilities, train him and ultimately push him to a race seat in the Rotax Max national championship," Narain was quoted as saying in a joint statement issued by him and Ultimate E.

ALSO READ | Formula One chiefs ponder new venues to save coronavirus-hit season

For those wondering if excelling in a virtual simulation is proof of mastering an actual racing car, Aditya says the basics of both are the same. 

"The games these days are so realistic, even Formula One racers use these races to practice for their games. Karting obviously is very important because that's the first step in motorsports. But before that, to learn the basics of the sport, gaming and simulation is actually picking up a lot," he said.

Patel hopes Amith can pave a new path in a country where entering motorsports is not financially viable to every aspiring kid. Both he and Narain were impressed by Amith's skill. 

"He has never driven a race-car before or done go-karting. Despite that, when you put him in any racing simulation, he understands the concept behind what he needs to do to be fast. He has the ability to beat the best in the business, whether they are gamers or race-drivers. We think it's good to give him an opportunity and I hope he can prove a lot of people wrong," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amith Kutty Narain Karthikeyan Arman Ebrahim Aditya Patel
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp