Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso wins Legends Trophy at virtual Indianapolis

Racing legend Mario Andretti was also part of the race won by Alonso. Andretti, one of only two drivers to have won races in Formula One, IndyCar, World Sportscar Championship, and NASCAR

NEW DELHI: Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso won the Legends Trophy at Indianapolis in a virtual game on Saturday. Alonso beat former great Jenson Button by a margin of just 0.037 in the first race while he got the better of World Touring Car veteran Tiago Monteiro in the second to clinch the trophy.

"I was super scared of losing the first (Legends Trophy) race," Alonso told The Race as per NBC Sports. "Jenson is a very smart guy, and we were both playing games trying to be in front or behind.

"We were studying each other, but with Jenson you never know. He's always one step ahead, and I was very worried that I would slip. He had a moment in turn four one lap before the end, and that was enough of a gap for me."

Racing legend Mario Andretti was also part of the race won by Alonso. Andretti, one of only two drivers to have won races in Formula One, IndyCar, World Sportscar Championship, and NASCAR, stated he had a great experience fighting against the best in the virtual world.

"I had a blast," Andretti said. "Obviously, it seemed like I was part of every situation that was happening out there, but other than that, I thoroughly enjoyed it. Will I do it again? You never say never. We have the rig here, I have to get a lot more familiar with it.

"It was not natural. It was so different. What I have going against me is that you drive it differently. The line is a little different, so you have to understand just what the rig wants, what the sim likes and how aggressive you can get. There's a definite learning curve, no question about it."

