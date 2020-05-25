STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Balbir Singh Senior is India's best ever scorer: Olympic hockey gold medallist Gurbux

Balbir Singh Senior's world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men's hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten.

Published: 25th May 2020 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Indian hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr

Indian hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Olympic hockey gold medallist Gurbux Singh on Monday rated legendary Balbir Singh Senior as India's best ever scorer and someone who inspired him in his early days.

The three-time Olympic gold medallist Singh died this morning at a Mohali hospital at the age of 96 after battling multiple health issues for over two weeks.

"We all considered him (Balbir Singh Senior) as the best scorer India ever produced. And that time India was at the top of the world. Very few people had the kind of scoring ability he had possessed," the 84-year-old Gurbux, a member of 1964 Tokyo Olympics gold-winning team, told PTI.

ALSO READ: Sporting fraternity pays tribute to 'rare role model' Balbir Singh Sr

Singh's world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men's hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten.

He had scored five goals in India's 6-1 victory over the Netherlands in the gold medal match of the 1952 Helsinki Games.

Gurbux remembered how Singh inspired him to take up hockey after India won the 1948 Olympics Games gold medal.

ALSO READ: Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr's wish to see his lost memorabilia remains unfulfilled

"I was a 13-year-old in 1948. When we started playing hockey, these are the people whom we looked up to -- Singh, Keshav (Dutt), Leslie (Claudius), KD Singh Babu, Udham Singh. We would follow them through newspapers and kept clippings," Gurbux recalled.

"Dhyan Chand was a complete player, Babu was known for his distribution and stickwork, and Singh will be best remembered for his scoring abilities. After him, Keshav Dutt is the last one left from the 1948 batch."

Gurbux said Singh will also be remembered for his managerial skills as he guided India to win the 1975 World Cup.

ALSO READ: Balbir Singh Sr - A legacy written in gold

"He will always be remembered for the three Olympics gold medals he won. People will also remember him for the 1975 World Cup when he was the manager of the Indian team that clinched gold at the World Cup.

"Like any other sportsperson, he had ups and downs in his career. We failed to win the 1958 Asian Games under his captaincy. Then of course the 1982 Asian Games. He was the manager and coach when India lost 1-7 (to Pakistan in the final)."

The former India defender had the chance to see Singh for the first time on the sidelines of an inter-department police tournament in Lucknow in 1952 and later went on to play against him briefly.

ALSO READ: 'Pained by his demise' - President Kovind, PM Modi on passing away of Balbir Singh Sr

"He was playing for the Punjab Police team. I also played against him in 1954-55 during the Scindia Gold Cup in Gwalior and in Delhi," Gurbux recalled.

"I kept meeting him pretty often since then. He was my first camp in charge in Patiala in 1959. He was a strict disciplinarian, a man of few words. We had tremendous respect for him."

It was only in March this year Gurbux had met Singh for the last time on the sidelines of an awards ceremony in New Delhi.

"He was flown in to Delhi after being hospitalised for six months. He could hardly talk. That was the last time I met him and clicked some photos together. We had a lot of fond memories," said Gurbux.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gurbux Singh Balbir Singh Sr Balbir Singh Sr death
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp