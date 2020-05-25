SAI funds for Khelo India

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sports Authority of India (SAI) has released Rs 8.25 crore for 2,749 Khelo India athletes for the first quarter of 2020-21.

“The money has been transferred to accounts of athletes on May 22,” A SAI release said. “A total of 2,893 athletes will be given Out of Pocket Allowances for the period with the funds to the remaining 144 athletes to be transferred by the end of May.”

Each athlete has been granted Rs 30,000 for the period in question. “The OPA includes expenses towards travel to hometown, diet charges while at home and other miscellaneous expenses incurred by the athletes.”

“Athletes in 35 states and UTs have been given allowances. Maximum number of athletes are from Maharashtra (386), Haryana (381), Delhi (225), Punjab (202) and Tamil Nadu (165).”