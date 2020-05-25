STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

SAI funds for Khelo India

Sports Authority of India (SAI) has released Rs 8.25 crore for 2,749 Khelo India athletes for the first quarter of 2020-21.

Published: 25th May 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Indian volleyball team during a practice session at Sports Authority of India complex in Bengaluru

Representational image (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sports Authority of India (SAI) has released Rs 8.25 crore for 2,749 Khelo India athletes for the first quarter of 2020-21.

“The money has been transferred to accounts of athletes on May 22,” A SAI release said. “A total of 2,893 athletes will be given Out of Pocket Allowances for the period with the funds to the remaining 144 athletes to be transferred by the end of May.”

Each athlete has been granted Rs 30,000 for the period in question. “The OPA includes expenses towards travel to hometown, diet charges while at home and other miscellaneous expenses incurred by the athletes.”

“Athletes in 35 states and UTs have been given allowances. Maximum number of athletes are from Maharashtra (386), Haryana (381), Delhi (225), Punjab (202) and Tamil Nadu (165).”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sports Authority of India
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp