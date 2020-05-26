STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wait for outdoor practice on, local government guidelines a priority

The way things are, athletes stuck at NIS’ centres in Patiala and Bengaluru will have to wait a longer for outdoor practice.

Published: 26th May 2020

sports authority of India
By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The way things are, athletes stuck at NIS’ centres in Patiala and Bengaluru will have to wait a longer for outdoor practice.As reported by this daily on Saturday, no outdoor training was possible on Monday due to logistical issues. It is understood that outdoor training will be done only when the local government gives its nod.

Stakeholders, including sportspersons, were expectant that training would resume after Sports Authority of India (SAI) released its standard operating procedure (SOP) last week. But it is learnt that unless authorities in charge of the centres put in place a robust system to monitor and screen the health of athletes and the support staff joining the camp from outside, training will not resume.

Sports ministry reiterated that athletes’ health would not be compromised on, and training would not resume without local government approval. The former feels that there is no point in rushing things, and officials would want everything like a Covid task force, medical screening, and quarantine facilities to be put in place before athletes are allowed in.

In Patiala, the local government’s go-ahead is still being sought. Some coaches there feel that it is taking a bit longer than expected. Some felt that since athletes had submitted an undertaking to SAI and were willing to take responsibility if anything goes wrong, training can begin. Sports ministry, however, doesn’t want to take any chances. As reported by this daily, training will begin only when officials feel comfortable. Even future camps will be conducted when athletes and coaches are comfortable to travel and join camps.

Things are different for Bengaluru. Since the death of a positive cook — who was infected outside the campus, and had been in attendance at an official meeting regarding training resumption — the entire centre has been under self-quarantine.

There were reports that players would be allowed to go home. But SAI and Hockey India are apparently not very comfortable with the idea. Also, players might have to undergo tests — and quarantine if need be — on return. Atheltics Federation of India (AFI) had already told this daily that whoever goes home will have to quarantine on return.

