Two stadia in New Delhi open gates for training

CHENNAI: Five days after releasing standard operating procedures (SOP) for resumption, Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Tuesday started activities at two of its five stadia in New Delhi. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium opened for an hour each, with bookings now online.

“Activities are for sports without player contact and minimal equipment sharing. Archery, table tennis, badminton and lawn tennis will be started at JLN Stadium and Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, depending on facilities available. A maximum of 50 per cent of sports facilities at stadia will be made operational,” SAI said. Indira Gandhi Stadium and Karni Singh Shooting Range are expected to open in a week. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Swimming Complex will remain shut. “Thermal checks and hand sanitisation of athletes and parents are done. Masks are mandatory,” SAI added. Only athletes above 10 can resume.

Wait continues in Patiala

Athletes at NIS Patiala have to wait for outdoor training. All seven employees at NIS Bengaluru tested negative. Activities are expected to start on Wednesday with 33 per cent capacity.