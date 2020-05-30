STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Safety first,training can wait for now

Considering grip of pandemic, athletes bat for caution before rejoining national camps.

Published: 30th May 2020 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Panghal

Indian boxer Amit Panghal (File Photo |AP)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sports Authority of India recently opened up its facilities in Patiala and Bengaluru so that Tokyo-bound athletes in athletics, hockey, weightlifting can resume preparations.While sportspersons are itching to get back to training, there are hurdles to cross before national camps can resume at full tilt. This daily caught up with five athletes of different sports to learn more about what they think is the right course of action and why patience is a virtue holds true, now more than ever.

Training in front of coaches at the national camp is definitely much better than training indoors which all of us have been doing for a long time now. All of us want to resume training as we need to improve our skills. But yes, all the guidelines related to social distancing and personal hygiene have to be adhered to. All boxers were very particular regarding that as well as the no sparring protocol as health is obviously most important.
Amit Panghal, boxer

There are quite a few practical hurdles to cross before we think about training, travel being primary. Safety is of paramount importance and I speak for all athletes when I say that till it is not safe, taking a time-out is the way forward. ITTF is yet to announce the calendar and there are no domestic tournaments lined up. What do we train for and how do we find that intensity without a goal? I know lot of athletes really want to begin preparations but I feel if health permits, one can definitely peak before the Olympics come around as there is a lot of time left.
Sharath Kamal, paddler

I have never stayed at home for so long and I must say that it has been a refreshing change. I even managed to keep ‘Roza’ for the entire month, something I have never managed since I became a professional. My sports psychiatrist asks me to remain positive and that has helped a lot. I feel the current situation is such that starting the national camp might not be feasible considering the rising number of cases. Even though SOPs are in place, the situation is quite grim. If one can train at home, that is the best thing to do now.
Mairaj Ahmad Khan, skeet shooter

I feel all athletes should train either at home or where they are. Beginning national camp entails travel and that is not advisable. We do not have any events this year so getting into the competitive spirit now for a competition in 2021 does not make sense. It will be difficult to focus especially when you consider what is happening around us. If we give it some more time, things are bound to improve and maybe a solution can be worked on. Till then, better to stay where you are and train as best as you can.
Jayanta Talukdar, archer

We have been working on our fitness at home. It is a difficult time for everybody, not only us athletes. Our federation wants to resume the national camp but I feel with the travel involved, it might get a bit risky currently. We are not really missing out on any action as most of the world is affected and no live events are happening. For us youngsters, it can get monotonous and the mind and body do yearn for competitive action but if we all remain positive, stay indoors, this too shall pass.
L Ronaldo Singh, cyclist 

