STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

French judo federation addresses sexual abuse accusations

In its investigation last week, Le Parisien reported several cases, including sexual assault and rape accusations.

Published: 02nd November 2020 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes

By Associated Press

PARIS: The French judo federation said Monday it is working with sports authorities to protect victims following a series of alleged cases of violence and sexual assault.

In a statement following an investigation by Le Parisien newspaper, the federation said it has "unfortunately been affected for a long time."

In its investigation last week, Le Parisien reported several cases, including sexual assault and rape accusations.

One woman told the newspaper she was repeatedly raped for months by her judo instructor 10 years ago when she was only 13.

"Our federation strongly condemns and fights all violence and particularly sexual violence against young people," the judo federation said.

"We thank the athletes who have broken the silence and thus allowed the victims to speak out more freely."

The federation said it has been monitoring all cases mentioned by the newspaper.

The accusations are the latest in a series that has rocked French sports in recent months.

In August, the French ministry of sports said more than 20 coaches working with the skating federation or its clubs had been identified following an investigation into accusations of sexual assault, harassment or violence.

The fact-finding probe was launched in February at the request of the sports ministry after 10-time French champion Sarah Abitbol said in a book she was raped by skating coach Gilles Beyer from 1990-92, when she was a teen.

Her revelations led to the resignation of the long-serving head of the skating federation, Didier Gailhaguet, who denied protecting the coach.

In the wake of Abitbol's accusations, more skaters spoke out to denounce sexual violence from coaches over a 30-year period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sexual Abuse French Judo Federation
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp