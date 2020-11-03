STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Illness scare in archery camp in Pune's Army Sports Institute

Even though nobody has confirmed whether it is a case of Covid-19, lots of restrictions have been put in place for all the campers present inside.

Published: 03rd November 2020 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national archery camp currently underway at Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune has suffered a major scare after a member of the support staff fell ill on Friday. He was taken away from the premises and admitted to hospital.

Even though nobody has confirmed whether it is a case of Covid-19, lots of restrictions have been put in place for all the campers present inside. The situation has got exacerbated due to the pandemic, as anybody getting fever or cough is viewed with suspicion.

Practice was cancelled for a couple of days and while the previous norm was that all the campers would go to the dining area in batches for meals, currently they have been asked to eat inside the confinement of their rooms.

The ASI authorities had a meeting with the archers on Monday to discuss the issue. While no clear indication was provided about what happened to the support staff, the campers were asked to be extra cautious and come forward in case anybody felt any symptoms. 

A few voiced concern and asked for RT-PCR tests, but that decision has not been taken yet. ASI has written to SAI to apprise them of the situation inside the camp.

"Nobody is being informed anything and currently, there is an air of uncertainty and anxiety among the players. Training will go on but the players are wary. It might turn out to be something else entirely, but amid this pandemic, precaution and transparency is needed," said a source close to developments.

Everyone associated with the camp has been asked to not divulge any information. The person in question has also been asked not to speak to anybody except the authorities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Army Sports Institute national archery camp Covid-19
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp