Illness scare in archery camp in Pune's Army Sports Institute

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national archery camp currently underway at Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune has suffered a major scare after a member of the support staff fell ill on Friday. He was taken away from the premises and admitted to hospital.

Even though nobody has confirmed whether it is a case of Covid-19, lots of restrictions have been put in place for all the campers present inside. The situation has got exacerbated due to the pandemic, as anybody getting fever or cough is viewed with suspicion.

Practice was cancelled for a couple of days and while the previous norm was that all the campers would go to the dining area in batches for meals, currently they have been asked to eat inside the confinement of their rooms.

The ASI authorities had a meeting with the archers on Monday to discuss the issue. While no clear indication was provided about what happened to the support staff, the campers were asked to be extra cautious and come forward in case anybody felt any symptoms.

A few voiced concern and asked for RT-PCR tests, but that decision has not been taken yet. ASI has written to SAI to apprise them of the situation inside the camp.

"Nobody is being informed anything and currently, there is an air of uncertainty and anxiety among the players. Training will go on but the players are wary. It might turn out to be something else entirely, but amid this pandemic, precaution and transparency is needed," said a source close to developments.

Everyone associated with the camp has been asked to not divulge any information. The person in question has also been asked not to speak to anybody except the authorities.