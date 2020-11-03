STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Member of Archery team support staff tests positive for coronavirus, camp resumes after break

Sports Authority of India, in a statement, said the support staff member tested positive for the virus on October 30.

Published: 03rd November 2020 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Archery

For representational purposes

By ANI

PUNE: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Tuesday said that a member of the support staff, attached to the National Archery Team which was training at the Army Sports Institute in Pune, has tested positive for coronavirus.

SAI, in a statement, said the support staff member tested positive for the virus on October 30.

"The person had been in quarantine for 14 days after joining the camp on October 7 and had been a part of training for nine days. During quarantine, two RT-PCR tests were conducted as per the Standard Operating Procedures established by the Sports Authority of India. Concerned staff had tested negative before joining campers for training. Treatment for the support staff member is being undertaken at a special Covid care hospital in Pune outside the premises of ASI," the statement read.

SAI added that the training camp was suspended for two days that is October 31 and November 1 and "all precautions were taken with campers being isolated and restricted to their respective rooms for those two days."

"With due Covid precautions and monitoring of temperature, the camp has resumed with effect from November 2. SAI is getting RT-PCR test conducted for all National campers as per the protocol," SAI said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SAI Sports Authority of India Army Sports Institute Indian Archery Team COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp