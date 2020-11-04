Chess federation not following Sports Code: Players' forum writes to minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chess Players Forum (CPF) has written to sports minister Kiren Rijiju, saying that the All India Chess Federation (AICF) is not following the National Sports Development Code. It is mandatory for all national federations to adhere to the code.

At present, several of them including AICF have been given short-term recognition for not being fully compliant.

In a letter to the minister, CPF president Varugeese Koshy pointed out two issues. First, code of conduct for players.

"The powers of suo moto action self-granted by the AICF to act against chess players are against the tenets of our Indian Constitution as well Civil Code of Law, hence illegal and draconian in nature. This is totally against the letter of spirit of the Sports Code which advises NSF towards protection and promotion of players' interests and welfare."

The second point pertains to lack of representation of prominent players in the management of the federation. According to the Sports Code, this is mandatory.

"Even though the Code clearly stipulates AICF to include prominent chess players in its management committee with a minimum of 25% representation, with rights to vote in the decisions of administration, it has never been implemented by the body," the letter says.

The AICF is locked in a battle for power between two factions. According to an earlier ministry directive, the federation was supposed to hold elections by September 30.

But due to the lockdown and legal complications, that was not possible. The matter is pending in Madras High Court. A hearing is scheduled for November 9.