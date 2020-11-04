STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two foreign coaches set to join shooting camp by November 18

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), however, is expecting them to join in the second half of the camp scheduled from November 18 to December  17

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The shooting camp for Olympic core group shooters is underway at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi without any of the three foreign coaches whose contracts were extended recently until September next year. 

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), however, is expecting them to join in the second half of the camp scheduled from November 18 to December  17. The coaches in question are Oleg Mikhailov (rifle), Pavel  Smirnov (pistol) and Ennio Falco (shotgun).

Oleg, it is learnt, reached the capital city on Tuesday and will follow protocols as per government regulations. Since the mandatory quarantine in order to join the ongoing SAI-NRAI training camp — to be held until November 10 — is seven days, the national governing body has made a decision to let him join the second half of the camp.

“Oleg will be joining the next camp. Pavel, who’s in Moscow right now, is expected to arrive soon too,” an NRAI official said. The delay apparently is because of logistical issues like unavailability of flights, restriction in movement, etc. 

While the Ukrainian rifle coach’s joining is more or less confirmed, it remains to be seen if Italian Falco will be available. There are indications that the skeet coach is set to miss the camp. All the three coaches’ contract including Falco’s was recently renewed by SAI but it is unclear if he has accepted the offer.

It is understood that Falco’s contract is for 160 days of training till September 2021. The days will be mutually decided by the players, federation and the coach. The NRAI confirmed that he is very much part of the plans and he is expected to “arrive as and when flights are available”.

