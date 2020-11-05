STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hockey India advertises for two key positions, stiff criteria rule out most Indian coaches

Interestingly, contracts for both posts will only be till 30 September 2021 -- i.e. until the Tokyo Olympics

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hockey India has put out advertisements for the role of 'Director High Performance' and 'Analytical Coach, India Men National Hockey Team' on their official website (hockeyindia.org). The last date to receive applications is November 15.

Interestingly, contracts for both posts will only be till 30 September 2021. "The successful applicant will be engaged by Hockey India/Sports Authority of India on a contract covering the period up to the Tokyo Olympic Games 2021 ie 30 September 2021," the notice reads. That contract can be extended up to the 2024 Games depending on how the team performs at the Games in Tokyo.

Initially, both Chris Ciriello (analytical coach of the men's team) and David John (high performance director) were expected to stick with the set-up at least till the conclusion of the Olympics, but they had left earlier this year citing health concerns.

The challenge for HI to fill these two posts just before the Olympics is big. For starters, their approach to hire the best in the business could be blocked as federations around the world could demand stiff compensation to break contracts. In such a scenario, they might have to target unattached personnel. That's even before you take into consideration that a few might not want to apply because of the coronavirus situation in India and a potential second wave.

Curiously, the 'minimum skill set' and 'qualification and experience' required could rule out most Indian coaches with the exception of Harendra Singh, former chief coach of the men's national team. The desired candidate for high performance director, HI says, needs to have 'minimum 10 years' of experience at high-performance level, including Olympic Games and World Cup experience — podium performance considered an asset'.

The federation also says a 'minimum of FIH Level '3' Coach Certification would be an asset'. Most Indians don't meet this criterion. In a similar vein, Indian coaches don't meet the criteria set for the analytical coach either. "Experience of successful performance achievements at the highest coaching level," is one of the factors laid out in the job description. Again, this is something Indians don't have too much of experience in.

