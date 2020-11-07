Delhi court begins hearing on Mehra’s plea

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Delhi HC special bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Najmi Waziri heard the fresh petition filed by sports lawyer Rahul Mehra on Tuesday and asked the spo­r­ts ministry to show whether the 41 National Sports Federations comply with National Sports Development Code of India (2011).

The Delhi HC constituted the special bench to hear a plea of Mehra that contended sports ministry’s recognition to 41 NSFs was “arbitrary” as federations don’t comply with sports code in letter and spirit.

In his petition, Mehra urged the court to grant recognition to NSFs only if they comply with the Sports Code. The ministry has two weeks to respond and the matter is listed on January 8 for next hearing.