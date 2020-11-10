STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Chess Players Forum urges Andhra govt to exclude Chess.com from banned betting sites

The CPF is of the opinion that Chess.com is not a gambling site. According to them, it is a useful platform for upcoming and seasoned chess players, where they can play, learn and improve their game.

Published: 10th November 2020 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Chess

For representational purposes

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chess Players Forum (CPF), an association of chess players in India, will write to the Andhra Pradesh government seeking removal of the ban on the website Chess.com. In a recent amendment of the AP Gaming Act, the Andhra government banned 132 websites to prevent online gaming, gambling and betting. Chess.com is among those.

Officials of CPF are of the opinion that Chess.com is not a gambling site. According to them, it is a useful platform for upcoming and seasoned chess players, where they can play, learn and improve their game by various means. Their letter to the Andhra government is expected to be sent on Wednesday. Some prominent players from the state are likely to endorse it.

Describing Chess.com as a beneficial medium for players, CPF secretary V Saravanan said: "It's good for training, playing and overall understanding of chess. For example, during the lockdown when no tournaments are held, one can stay in touch using this platform. Players can organise their own tournaments. Also, an upcoming player seldom gets the opportunity to play against strong players over the board. Using these platforms, one can play against players like Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura or Maxime Vachier-Lagrave."

Chess.com offers free registration and has some 40 million users. Some of its features are available for free, some require subscriptions. Users can play rapid and blitz time controls. Analysis, puzzles and teaching materials are also offered. It has hosted tournaments including this year's Online Chess Olympiad and Online Nations Cup.

In a letter to Ravi Shankar Prasad (union minister for communications, electronics and information technology) dated October 27, chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote: "We have amended the AP Gaming Act, 1974 to include online gaming, online gambling and online betting as an offence through Andhra Pradesh (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 which was notified on 25th September 2020."

The chief minister's letter added: "I would request you to direct all the Internet Service Providers to block all the gaming, gambling and betting websites and apps from access in Andhra Pradesh. A list of websites identified to be involved in online gaming, gambling and betting is being attached." Chess.com is 128th in that list.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chess.com Chess Players Forum Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp