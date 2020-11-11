BSFI polls on December 12

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after sports ministry decided to give recognition to Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) until December 31 as elections were due, notice of the annual general meeting and elections were issued last week. The AGM to be held on December 12 in Bengaluru will elect office-bearers — president, vice presidents (4), secretary-general and treasurer -- besides nominating names for its managing committees.

The nomination paper has to be delivered in person to the returning officer from November 29 to December 1. The returning officer will scrutinise on December 4 and last date of withdrawal is December 6. “Each permanent member state/union territory duly affiliated by BSFI as its permanent member shall have two votes at the elections of the office-bearers,” read the notice issued by the federation. There are 25 state/union territory units affiliated to the BSFI taking the total vote count to 50.

Railway Sports Promotion Board and Petroleum Sports Promotion Board do not have the voting rights.

All incumbent office-bearers including president MC Uthappa and in-charge secretary-general Sunil Bajaj are expected to contest for their respective posts. All of them are serving their first term. “It’s too early to speak on the nominations but I am thinking of contesting polls for the post I hold,” said Bajaj.

“As far as the managing committee is concerned, the BSFI constitution allows us to nominate two members from each affiliated unit which means 50 will be nominated for the panel.” However, there are also chances of new entrants contesting polls. “We are consulting affiliated units. There are a few members who will turn 70 in next couple of years. They will become ineligible next time given the age limit. If they wish to contest then, a few from the existing group have to wait,” said one of the office-bearers.