STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Indian hockey forward Gurjant Singh hopes to prove his mettle ahead of Olympic Games

Indian team's core probable group has been living in a bio-secure environment at the SAI facility since August this year after a six-week break.

Published: 11th November 2020 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Indian hockey forward Gurjant Singh

Indian hockey forward Gurjant Singh (Photo | Hockey India Twitter)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Forward Gurjant Singh, who was part of the Indian men's team for the FIH Hockey Pro League earlier in the year, feels a little more accuracy in his game can help him be a regular in the team.

"Playing against top teams like Belgium and Netherlands was a great exposure for me. I feel there is more that I can do in order to improve and execute my role to perfection. These next few months will be important for me and I hope I can prove my mettle ahead of the Olympic Games," Singh said.

The team's core probable group has been living in a bio-secure environment at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility since August this year after a six-week break.

Living in a bubble where the players are not permitted out of particular zones can be difficult but Gurjant highlighted that the effort has been made easy with teammates.

"It is not easy going about a set routine and living in a bio-bubble where moving around out of the permitted zones within the campus is prohibited. The rules are followed to the T and these circumstances can be challenging for any player," said Singh, who was part of the FIH Junior Men's World Cup winning team in 2016.

"We couldn't have done it without the team-bonding we share and the support we have received from the coaching staff who themselves have not stepped out of the campus since the last nine months. They have become our family away from home," he added.

The forward further emphasised that this period has given him an opportunity to learn from his seniors and also understand the areas which he needs to pay more attention.

"I think as chief coach Graham (Reid) says, we need to make the most of the situation and utilize this time off competition to introspect about our own game. I have in these past months tried to pin point the areas I am not up to the mark and I have also been speaking to other forwards in the group about right positioning and timing. Players like Sunil, Akashdeep, Ramandeep have all been quite helpful in this regard," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olympic Games Olympic Games 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Gurjant Singh
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp