School Games Federation of India chess championship: Cash rewards for medallists

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nikhil Magizhnan and Harshvardhan GB of Velammal School (Mogappair) campus won gold medals in the boys’ U-14 and U-17 categories in the School Games Federation of India chess championship for the season 2018-19. MK Poorna Sri won the bronze medal in the girls’ U-17 category.

The players were honoured by P Benjamin, Minister for Rural Industries, and Ma-Foi-K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, at a function hosted by the school. Nikhil and Harshvardhan got Rs 2 lakhs each. Poorna Sri received Rs 1 lakh.

PVR to partner Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC will continue its association with PVR Cinemas, as the club’s official multiplex partner for the 2020-21 season. The announcement comes at a time when movie theatres across Tamil Nadu have reopened. The ISL will be played in Goa behind closed doors this season.