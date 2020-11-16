STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

India Poker Championship: Log in, stake out

Before 2020 turned up such bad cards, the IIPC, the country’s biggest and most vaunted poker event, had been operating on the offshore casino Big Daddy in Panji.

Published: 16th November 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

IPC tournaments before the coronavirus pandemic.

IPC tournaments before the coronavirus pandemic.

By Express News Service

Before 2020 turned up such bad cards, the India Poker Championship (IPC), the country’s biggest and most vaunted poker event, had been operating on the offshore casino Big Daddy in Panji, Goa.

With the pandemic showing no signs of ending, IPC is going virtual with an online tournament called ‘Final Table Series’, featuring players from Delhi to Dibrugarh who will be logging in to take a crack at the prizes, and given the amount of cash up for grabs we might just see you there.

The week-long national series kicks off today and will continue up to November 23. The first ever live streaming poker event of India will feature a total series prize pool of Rs 8 crore, where the final tourney of the day will be live streamed on multiple platforms.

The final tourney of each day will have international commentators, and the nail-biting play for increasingly raised stakes will be hosted on the IPC YouTube channel and will also be cross posted on approximately 10 secondary platforms including IPPA, Sportskeeda, Poker Guru, Gutshot, Pokershots, Poker launcher, IPCC, IPS, IPB, Spartan Official, Spartan Poker, and the IPC website.

Speaking of raised stakes, the winner of the Final Table Series main event will be rewarded with a 24K gold medallion studded with diamonds, a sponsorship deal for a cool Rs 10 Lakh, a certificate, and a hamper.

Moreover, the winners of FTS Feature Tournaments will get a 24K gold plated medallion studded with diamonds, a certificate, and a hamper while other winners for FTS tournaments will receive a silver medallion. 

Amin Rozani, Group CEO, Spartan Group said, “We are pleased to announce the first ever live streaming poker series of India — Final Table Series with exciting rewards for poker players. With the ongoing pandemic, we wanted to provide our players a unique gaming experience which gives them an opportunity to play as well as watch the game live. We are confident that the series will acquire the best of the best skilled players across the country, ensuring a chance to compete by leveling up the game.”

Given the ever-rising popularity of online card games with cash prizes, not to mention the prizes up for grabs, IPC is expecting an audience in high figures from around India, and the world. Besides it IS taash season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Poker Championship IPC
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp