India Poker Championship: Log in, stake out

By Express News Service

Before 2020 turned up such bad cards, the India Poker Championship (IPC), the country’s biggest and most vaunted poker event, had been operating on the offshore casino Big Daddy in Panji, Goa.

With the pandemic showing no signs of ending, IPC is going virtual with an online tournament called ‘Final Table Series’, featuring players from Delhi to Dibrugarh who will be logging in to take a crack at the prizes, and given the amount of cash up for grabs we might just see you there.

The week-long national series kicks off today and will continue up to November 23. The first ever live streaming poker event of India will feature a total series prize pool of Rs 8 crore, where the final tourney of the day will be live streamed on multiple platforms.

The final tourney of each day will have international commentators, and the nail-biting play for increasingly raised stakes will be hosted on the IPC YouTube channel and will also be cross posted on approximately 10 secondary platforms including IPPA, Sportskeeda, Poker Guru, Gutshot, Pokershots, Poker launcher, IPCC, IPS, IPB, Spartan Official, Spartan Poker, and the IPC website.

Speaking of raised stakes, the winner of the Final Table Series main event will be rewarded with a 24K gold medallion studded with diamonds, a sponsorship deal for a cool Rs 10 Lakh, a certificate, and a hamper.

Moreover, the winners of FTS Feature Tournaments will get a 24K gold plated medallion studded with diamonds, a certificate, and a hamper while other winners for FTS tournaments will receive a silver medallion.

Amin Rozani, Group CEO, Spartan Group said, “We are pleased to announce the first ever live streaming poker series of India — Final Table Series with exciting rewards for poker players. With the ongoing pandemic, we wanted to provide our players a unique gaming experience which gives them an opportunity to play as well as watch the game live. We are confident that the series will acquire the best of the best skilled players across the country, ensuring a chance to compete by leveling up the game.”

Given the ever-rising popularity of online card games with cash prizes, not to mention the prizes up for grabs, IPC is expecting an audience in high figures from around India, and the world. Besides it IS taash season.