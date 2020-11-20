Cases rise but half marathon on

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The rising Covid-19 cases in New Delhi led to speculation that the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon 2020 might not happen this year. Some rumours suggest that the World Athletics Gold Label Road Race could also be tweaked to include only elite Indian athletes. However, all those fears have been allayed. A source close to the developments has assured that the race will go ahead as planned on November 29 with the participation of elite foreign athletes.

Foreign athletes are yet to reach the country and that had led to talks of the race not going ahead because of quarantine rules. However, it is learnt that a Covid-19 negative certificate procured 72 hours prior to arrival in India is enough for one to take part in the event. “All elite athletes will have to get a negative test result not more than 72 hours old. More details will be announced on November 21 by the health officials associated with the event but the highest levels of safety will be adhered to and there is no need to fear,” a source close to developments told this daily.

Elite Indian athletes, led by Avinash Sable, will reach the national capital by November 24. They have already been tested once and they are currently in bio-secure SAI centres. They might be tested again prior to the actual race. Defending champions Andamlak Belihu and Tsehay Gemecu of Ethiopa have already confirmed their entries. Entries have been restricted to about an estimated 60 elite runners, with the traditional start and finish at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Like other sporting events across the world, this one will be held in a bio-bubble setting. Apart from the coronavirus pandemic, the problem of the poor AQI will be another hurdle for the organisers to clear. Last year, a number of measures including air purifiers along the marathon route were erected.

Meanwhile, New Delhi registered 7,486 new coronavirus cases plus 131 deaths on Wednesday. A new record as far as the deaths is concerned.