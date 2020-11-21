STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Blow for Indian athletics as High Performance Director Volker Herrmann resigns

Considering Volker was busy plotting the road map for his wards to excel in Tokyo, it's puzzling what happened in the interim.

Published: 21st November 2020 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 10:42 PM   |  A+A-

Volker Herrmann (Facebook Photo)

By Indraneel Das & Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On October 9, Volker Herrmann, on his Facebook page, wrote that the team had begun Athlete Federation of India's (AFI) route map to excel at the 2021 Games. "We just started our preparation for #tokyo2020 Performance tracking of the Indian athletes and a rewarding discussion with our coaches," he wrote.

Yet, within a month of that post, the German, the high-performance director of the AFI, decided to leave his post. On Saturday evening, Volker announced on Facebook that he had resigned three weeks ago.

"After one and a half fruitful and inspiring years in India, the day has come when I could not any longer meet the self-imposed expectations coming along with the role of AFI’s high-performance director, which is why I resigned from my position three weeks ago," he explained.  

"Working in high-performance sports requires a high level of expectations. Numerous athletes and teams all around the world, supported by their coaches and staff, are competing with the one goal to be the best at a particular date. The only one will succeed.

Working in high performance sports requires a high level of expectations. Numerous athletes and teams all around the...

Posted by Volker Herrmann on Saturday, 21 November 2020

"I believe that athletics in India has a great future ahead of it. It requires a conducive and likewise sustainable infrastructure to support its countless talented athletes and coaches. It also needs players with a strong, confident, and independent mindset to succeed at world stage."

Considering Volker was busy plotting the road map for his wards to excel in Tokyo, it's puzzling what happened in the interim. Volker confirmed about the development, however, it is understood that it was settled in an amicable way. The federation didn't want to comment on this.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Volker Herrmann AFI Tokyo Olympics Indian athletes Athlete Federation of India
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp