COVID-19 effect: National Anti Doping Agency won't have testing target this year

Though collection of samples has begun, the agency has not zeroed in on any laboratory where samples would be sent for testing, as of now.

Published: 21st November 2020 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 10:25 AM

Doping

For representational purposes

By ​Firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Unlike the previous years, the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) doesn't have an annual test target for the current financial year (2020-21) because of obvious reasons - restrictions due to COVID-19. In fact, there is going to be a massive cut in the number of dope tests on athletes.

The NADA had stopped collecting samples when the lockown started in March and resumed this month after the ministry of health and family affairs approved its standard operating procedures (SOP) last month.

Though collection of samples has begun, the agency has not zeroed in on any laboratory where samples would be sent for testing, as of now. "No specific lab has been chosen. We send samples to any WADA-accredited lab depending on transportation costs and other expenses," NADA director-general and CEO Navin Agarwal said.

Samples collected during Indian Premier League in the UAE were sent to Cologne. However, Agarwal said cost-effectiveness of a laboratory would be considered before sending. Samples used to be sent to a WADA-accredited laboratory in Doha before lockdown.

Collections, too, will be limited. "Testing would depend on how the Covid situation evolves. There is going to be a massive cut in the number of tests conducted on athletes because of the pandemic. We’ve not set any specific target this year," Agarwal said.

The NADA develops a test distribution plan and allocates the number of samples for each sport or discipline required for effective deterrence.

As per the NADA's annual report (available on its site) of 2017-18, 3822 dope tests including 127 blood samples for dope analysis were done. According to NADA, until December last year, it collected close to 4000 samples. 

"Testing largely depends on competitions, which at present are hardly being held. Given the situation, we are focussing on athletes from registered testing pools and those who are Olympic probables," informed Agarwal.

There are 99 athletes in the registered testing pool at present, including 41 from athletics, eight each from boxing and wrestling, seven from weightlifting and five from cricket. The SOP also prioritises testing of 'higher risk athletes' which includes registered testing pool athletes, athletes who have qualified/core probables for Olympics and Paralympics.

