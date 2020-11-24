STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Volker Herrmann interview: 'India should compete in high-level events'

There were speculations on his sudden departure from Indian athletics, but High Performance Director Volker Herrmann did not want to delve into it.

Published: 24th November 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 02:01 PM

Volker Herrmann (Facebook Photo)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There were speculations on his sudden departure from Indian athletics, but High Performance Director Volker Herrmann did not want to delve into it. Neither did he want to discuss the reasons behind his departure. However, he agreed to speak about Indian athletics and its future. What he has seen and would like to see. Though one-and-a-half-year is not enough to bring about changes in the system, but he believes there were positive takeaways. As he gets ready to leave in December, he talks about India’s chances in the Tokyo Olympics and beyond. Excerpts...

How do you assess your term in office?

It was a good stint. I had got strong support from the (acting) chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair and we used to have a daily discussion of about two-three hours on athletes’ progress. On the ground, we managed to implement quite a few things. Managed to bring in a lot of scientific approach to the management of athletes, especially in training and recovery. We managed to reduce injuries with the help of our support staff. From nutrition experts, physios to recovery experts, we brought in intense scientific training. 

In the beginning, I found that the athletes were reluctant to discuss their issues. But now the communication between athletes and coaching staff is better. This way we can help the athletes with their requirement. In terms of conducting level I and II coaching courses, we have been very proactive. I think when it comes to specialised coaching courses, India has conducted a record number. We also conducted courses for coaches at the grassroots or at local levels. 

I was involved in setting up of National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) for athletics in about 13 centres – eight are supposed to come up in north India. Selection process will be determined by the stakeholders. Personally, I am not involved in selecting athletes directly.

In terms of Olympics -- both 2020 Tokyo Olympics and beyond -- where do we stand?

Realistically, there should be at least 35-40 athletes participating at the Tokyo Olympics. The javelin throwers, jumpers, race walkers, distance runners, 400m athletes (both men and women relay teams), I believe, should be participating next year. Some have qualified and some are expected to do so next year. In terms of finish, it will be a good sign if four or five finish in the top eight. By 2024 Games, we will have enough talent to win medals.

Which are disciplines Indians can excel?

I am not talking about throws and jumps. India has so many ethnic groups and diverse culture and I am pretty confident if we embrace the right approach, should be doing well in all events India. There is a possibility to develop in sprints too.

What about exposure trips of athletes? Are you happy with it?

We need to participate in high-class events and more regularly. It’s there where athletes improve. Events like the Diamond Leagues (invitational) and other top events in Europe. We had talks with a European management company that takes care of athletes competing in top competitions. That was at the end of last year and could have made use of it but because of the pandemic we were stuck. We should not compete in low-level competitions.

Olympic progression…

With the depth of talent and the right approach, there is a possibility of winning not just one but 8-10 medals by 2028. There are very young aspiring coaches, around 80-90 very good coaches to guide the athletes.

Dope testing system?

We are happy with our dope testing programme. From juniors to seniors meets, testing is done regularly.

Your relationship with sports officials?

Cooperation of SAI was very good and had good support of chief coach Radhakrishnan.









