Despite COVID alarm, equestrian junior nationals in Delhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite concerns over rising Covid-19 cases in New Delhi, the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) has decided to go ahead with junior national championship scheduled in the capital from December 20-30. Delhi has witnessed a relentless surge in fresh cases over the past few weeks and reported an average of over 6000 cases per day.

Given the situation, a few state associations and clubs affiliated to EFI have expressed apprehension over the event to be held at Army Polo and Riding Centre.

"It's (junior nationals) happening," Colonel Jaiveer Singh, EFI's secretary-general, confirmed to this daily. Asked if EFI will be able to conduct the event in Delhi in the prevailing situation, he said: "Yes, we will."

Clubs and other members are required to conduct Regional Equestrian League (two rounds) to select riders for the event. While these were held in Chennai, Bangalore, Bhopal and a few other places, others have not conducted them due to the situation.

"As per new guidelines issued by the state government, sports activities have been stopped in Rajasthan, unless permission from district administration is obtained. An REL has been conducted, but there is no certainty whether we will be able to conduct the second one," said Raghuvendra Singh Dundlod, president of Rajasthan Equestrian Association. Dundlod has mailed a letter to the EFI, seeking clarity over the junior championship.

Meanwhile, there are voices within the EFI saying the event should be shifted to a southern city, as it will be risky for riders and horses to travel to Delhi. "We have conducted RELs and 20 kids from Bengaluru's Embassy International Riding School (EIRS) will participate in the championship. But parents are worried. Going north at this time doesn't make sense, but what to do," said EIRS director Silva Storai.

EIRS, which hosted the national junior championship last year, bid for it this year as well but were not allotted the event. It wants to host the championship if EFI changes its mind. "We requested for a change in venue. I hope the EFI changes its plan and allots it to someone in the south. We are ready to host it," added Storai.

However, the EFI secretary-general claimed that no bid was received from EIRS. Speaking on concerns over cases in Delhi, he said, "EFI's Covid protocols for conduct of events has been promulgated to all organisers."