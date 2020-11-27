STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Laxman Rawat, Yogesh Kumar set up final clash in Ajay Rastogi Memorial-All India Open Snooker Championship

Laxman Rawat notched up a break of 109 on his way to a fluent win over Ishpreet Singh Chadda in the semifinal.

Published: 27th November 2020

By PTI

CHENNAI: Fancied Laxman Rawat of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board outclassed Ishpreet Singh Chadda by five frames to nil to book a final spot against M Yogesh Kumar of Karnataka in the Ajay Rastogi Memorial-All India Open Snooker Championship 2020 here on Friday.

Rawat notched up a break of 109 on his way to a fluent win over Chadda in the semifinal.

Yogesh Kumar held off the challenge of Tamil Nadu's Varun Kumar 5-2 to reach the final.

Earlier in the quarterfinals, Rawat had to bring out his best to get the better of the talented S Shrikrishna, winning the ninth and final frame to eliminate the local cueist.

In another quarterfinal, Kreishh Gurbaxani of Maharashtra made a break of 117 (the highest so far) against Varun Kumar, the current State snooker champion, who in turn replied with a 115 clearance of his own on the way to a 5-2 win.

Results: Semifinals: Laxman Rawat (PSPB) beat Ishpreet Singh Chadda (Maharashtra) 5-0; M Yogesh Kumar (Kar) beat Varun Kumar (MCC) 5-2.

Quarterfinals: Laxman Rawat beat S Shrikrishna (PSPB) 5-4; Ishpreet Singh Chadda beat Hrithik Jain (MP) 5-4; Yogesh Kumar beat Digvijay Kadian (HR) 5-2; Varun Kumar beat Kreishh Gurbaxani 5-2.

