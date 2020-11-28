Pune businessman may fight for BSFI top post

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pune-based businessman Rajan Khinvasara may contest for the president’s post of the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI). Sources said there is consensus among members over his name. Incumbent president MC Uthappa will file his nomination only to withdraw it. The AGM of BSFI to elect office-bearers will be held in person on December 12 in Bengaluru.

Khinvasara had been BSFI’s vice-president for two terms and is presently president of Billiards and Snooker Association of Maharashtra. He is managing director of Manisha Constructions. Other office-bearers and all three vice-presidents are also likely to file their nominations to retain their respective posts.

As per the AGM notice issued on November 2, nomination papers have to be delivered to the returning officer in person by candidates from November 29 to December 1. They will be entitled to withdraw their candidature from December 4 to 6.

“Khinvasara has been promoting cue sports for the past 10 years. There has been consensus among members over his election to the post of president,” a highly-placed source told this daily. Khinvasara contested for the post in 2019 as well, but lost to Uthappa 11-18. “Uthappa in all likelihood will file his nomination for the president’s post, but will withdraw it,” said the source.

President of Cue Sports Association of Goa, Sunil Morajkar, who contested for a vice-president’s post last year, will try his luck again for the same post. The three sitting vice-presidents — Pradip Saraogi, Soumini Srinivas and Vijay Goel — along with treasurer HR Rathan Kumar will also contest to retain their posts.

Sunil Bajaj, who was elected fourth vice-president last year and took charge as secretary after Devendra Joshi stepped down, will file his nomination for the post of secretary. Each state/Union Territory affiliated by BSFI shall have two votes at the elections. There are 25 state/Union Territory units affiliated to the BSFI, taking the total vote count to 50.