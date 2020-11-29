STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Definitely, I'm in race for Olympics: Saina Nehwal

The 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist, who has slipped to 22nd in Badminton World Federation's Tokyo Olympics qualification rankings, has recently struggled with niggles.

Published: 29th November 2020 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 12:40 AM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal

Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal on Saturday said she's definitely in the race for the Tokyo Olympics but before that she has to get back to her rhythm and win tournaments.

The 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist, who has slipped to 22nd in Badminton World Federation's Tokyo Olympics qualification rankings, has recently struggled with niggles and is likely to return to action in next year's Asian Tour.

"I know Olympics is in everyone's head. It's something very big but before that you have to think about so many tournaments. I've to get back to my rhythm and win against the players who are in top-20," Nehwal said in a virtual interactive session hosted by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

"There's some two-three months' of training before that. You have to be perfectly fine and play seven-eight tournaments, after that only I will think about the Olympics. But yes, I'm definitely in the race. I want to do well and I'm working hard for that."

A big fan of tennis superstar Roger Federer, the 30-year-old Saina said if the Swiss ace along with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams can go strong at not so a young age, she too can.

"I can see great examples in Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, Serena doing so well. Why not you have to see how it goes? I'm a fighter and I will get back. When he can do it, why can't I?" she said.

"Yes, there were times when I felt I have to 'stop playing' and 'I can't win anymore'. But then I thought I could push it. I love to fight. What will I do sitting at home. This is my life, this is my job," she added.

The former world number one, who recently pulled out of the Denmark Open that restarted the international calendar post COVID-19 pandemic halt, further said she can become the best in the world again.

"I'm doing well. Injuries play a big role and that happened to me. As of now, I feel good. I can do it, I can be the best in the world. It's always been there in my head. I've to correct my niggles. Improvement is definitely happening.

"Let's how I play. I don't want to take that action suddenly. I want to see how badly I lose, if I'm not capable of playing anymore," she signed off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saina Nehwal Olympics
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp