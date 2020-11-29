Narsingh Yadav to travel Serbia if second COVID-19 test is negative

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite testing positive for Covid-19, wrestler Narsingh Yadav is confident of participating in the Individual World Cup in Belgrade from December 12-18.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is mulling no changes to the squad at the moment. Narsingh (74kg, freestyle), Gurpreet Singh (77kg, Greco-Roman) and physiotherapist Vishal Rai tested positive on Saturday.

"I am fine now. A second test is scheduled on Monday or Tuesday. I am confident of returning negative in that test. As of now, participation in Belgrade is confirmed," Narsingh told this daily. If he goes to Belgrade, it will be his first international outing after a four-year doping ban.

The wrestlers have to reach Belgrade by December 10. As per latest Covid protocols of the Serbian government for international travellers, there are no entry restrictions and quarantine requirements on arrival in the country.

The federation is optimistic about the wrestlers' participation. "Narsingh and Gurpreet will travel for the event. They will take another test soon and if they return negative, they will compete in the event," said Vinod Tomar, the WFI assistant secretary. He confirmed that the federation has decided to wait for the second test results before making changes to the squad.

The wrestlers rejoined the camp in Sonepat after a short Diwali break. They were allowed in after producing Covid-19 negative certificates. As per standard operating procedures of the Sports Authority of India, they were in quarantine for a week and tested on the sixth day (Friday) after their arrival when the two tested positive.

Narsingh was named Jitender's replacement in the 74kg category after the latter decided to skip the event. Even Gurpreet was named in the 82kg division after the first-choice wrestler from his weight category opted out.