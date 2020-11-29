STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Narsingh Yadav to travel Serbia if second COVID-19 test is negative

As per latest Covid protocols of the Serbian government for international travellers, there are no entry restrictions and quarantine requirements on arrival in the country.

Published: 29th November 2020 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

Wrestler-turned-ACP Narsingh Yadav

Wrestler Narsingh Yadav (File Photo | EPS)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite testing positive for Covid-19, wrestler Narsingh Yadav is confident of participating in the Individual World Cup in Belgrade from December 12-18.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is mulling no changes to the squad at the moment. Narsingh (74kg, freestyle), Gurpreet Singh (77kg, Greco-Roman) and physiotherapist Vishal Rai tested positive on Saturday.

"I am fine now. A second test is scheduled on Monday or Tuesday. I am confident of returning negative in that test. As of now, participation in Belgrade is confirmed," Narsingh told this daily. If he goes to Belgrade, it will be his first international outing after a four-year doping ban.

The wrestlers have to reach Belgrade by December 10. As per latest Covid protocols of the Serbian government for international travellers, there are no entry restrictions and quarantine requirements on arrival in the country.

The federation is optimistic about the wrestlers' participation. "Narsingh and Gurpreet will travel for the event. They will take another test soon and if they return negative, they will compete in the event," said Vinod Tomar, the WFI assistant secretary. He confirmed that the federation has decided to wait for the second test results before making changes to the squad.

The wrestlers rejoined the camp in Sonepat after a short Diwali break. They were allowed in after producing Covid-19 negative certificates. As per standard operating procedures of the Sports Authority of India, they were in quarantine for a week and tested on the sixth day (Friday) after their arrival when the two tested positive.    

Narsingh was named Jitender's replacement in the 74kg category after the latter decided to skip the event. Even Gurpreet was named in the 82kg division after the first-choice wrestler from his weight category opted out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narsingh Yadav COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp