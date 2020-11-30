STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Archer Kapil tests positive for COVID-19 

Archer Himani Malik had tested positive for COVID-19 early in the month.

Published: 30th November 2020 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from a student to be tested for COVID-19. (Photo | AP)

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from a student to be tested for COVID-19. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PUNE: Archer Kapil, who is part of the ongoing national camp at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) here, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Sports Authority of India said on Monday.

"He is asymptomatic and being monitored by a medical team," the SAI said in a press release.

"He was in quarantine and had not come into contact with any other campers.

" SAI said Kapil was tested as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the archers who are part of the national camp.

They have to undergo RT-PCR tests on arrival.

"Kapil was on 18 days leave and was tested on arrival upon his rejoining the camp as per the standard SOP established by SAI."

Earlier, a support staff member of the Indian archery team had also tested positive for COVID-19, following which the camp was suspended for two days.

