STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Honda to withdraw from Formula One at end of 2021 season

Honda will withdraw from Formula One at the end of the 2021 season as it shifts to a goal of carbon neutrality.

Published: 02nd October 2020 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Formula One

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Honda will withdraw from Formula One at the end of the 2021 season as it shifts to a goal of carbon neutrality, the Japanese car manufacturer said Friday.

Honda is the engine supplier for the Red Bull and AlphaTauri teams. It had resumed competition in F1 in 2015.

Red Bull Racing said it was “disappointed” but noted the success of the partnership with Max Verstappen scoring Honda's first victory since 2006 at the 2019 Austrian Grand Prix, followed by three other wins and 13 podium finishes.

Team principal Christian Horner said they respect Honda's decision “to re-deploy their resources.”

“Their decision presents obvious challenges for us as a team but we have been here before and with our strength in depth we are well prepared and equipped to respond effectively, as we have proven in the past,” Horner said in a statement.

In its statement, Honda noted the partnership's success but also a period of change.

“In the meantime, as the automobile industry undergoes a once-in-one-hundred-years period of great transformation, Honda has decided to strive for the ‘realization of carbon neutrality by 2050,’” Honda said.

“This goal will be pursued as part of Honda’s environmental initiatives which is one of the top priorities of Honda as a mobility manufacturer.

“Toward this end, Honda needs to funnel its corporate resources in research and development into the areas of future power unit and energy technologies, including fuel cell vehicle (FCV) and battery EV (BEV) technologies, which will be the core of carbon-free technologies,” it said.

More from Sport.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Formula One Honda
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp